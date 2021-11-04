Himachal Pradesh cuts VAT on petrol, diesel by Rs 7

Himachal Pradesh cuts VAT on petrol, diesel by Rs 7

DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 04 2021, 18:25 ist
  • updated: Nov 04 2021, 18:46 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

After the central government cut excise duty on fuel, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur announced that the state government would cut  Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel by Rs 7. 

Petrol will be cheaper by Rs 12 per litre in the state and diesel by Rs 17 per litre. 

"On the lines of the central government, our government has also decided to further reduce VAT on petrol and diesel. Now petrol will be cheaper by Rs 12 and diesel by Rs 17 per litre in the state. Surely this decision of the government will bring a lot of relief to the people of the state. Hearty thanks to the Prime Minister," Jai Ram Thakur tweeted in Hindi.

On Wednesday, the Centre announced a reduction in excise duty on petrol and diesel after fuel prices saw an uptick. The relief came to people on the eve of Diwali with the Finance Ministry reducing excise on petrol by Rs 5 and on diesel by Rs 10.

