Himachal Pradesh govt committed to welfare of Gujjar community: CM Thakur

PTI
PTI, Dharamshala,
  • Dec 12 2021, 19:43 ist
  • updated: Dec 12 2021, 19:44 ist
Himachal Pradesh Jai Ram Thakur. Credit: IANS File Photo

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Sunday that his government is committed to the welfare and development of the Gujjar community and has started several schemes for them.

Presiding over the 21st meeting of the Gujjar Kalyan Board here, Thakur said the Animal Husbandry Department must provide latest scientific technology to the Gujjar community members who are mainly associated with animal husbandry and milk production so that the economy can be strengthened.

He directed officials to provide a better breed of cattle to the community so that they could get better income from their livestock.

The chief minister urged the community members to pay special attention to the education of their children and directed officials to take immediate steps in this direction.

Thakur said his government is committed to the welfare and development of the community and has started several schemes for their uplift.

Himachal Pradesh
India News
Jai Ram Thakur
Gujjar

