HP Polls: Cong constituencies overturned by BJP in 2017

Himachal Pradesh Polls: Constituencies where BJP overturned Cong in last election

From the 36 seats the Congress managed to win in the 2012 elections, BJP overturned 23 seats in the next elections.

Chinmay Menon
Chinmay Menon, DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 08 2022, 15:43 ist
  • updated: Nov 08 2022, 22:35 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

With Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections right around the corner, here is a look at Congress-ruled constituencies that the current-ruling Bharatiya Janata Party snatched in the last elections.

In 2012, out of the total 68 seats in the state assembly, Congress won 36 seats, thus proving the majority, while BJP managed to get 26 seats. In the subsequent 2017 elections, BJP took the mantle from the ruling Congress, winning 44 seats, with the grand old party only managing to win 21 seats.

Also Read: Interactive | How parties fared in 2017 Himachal Pradesh polls

From the 36 seats the Congress managed to win in the 2012 elections, BJP overturned 23 seats in the next elections. 

ConstituencyVote Margin
Bharmour7,349
Nurpur6,642
Jawali8,213
Jawalamukhi6,464
Jaisinghpur10,710
Sullah10,291
Nagrota1,000
Dharamshala2,997
Baijnath12,669
Lahaul & Spiti1,478
Banjar3,240
Anni5,983
Karsog4,830
Sundernagar9,263
Darang6,541
Mandi10,257
Balh12,811
Chintpurni8,579
Gagret9,320
Bilaspur10,435
Doon6,862
Jubbal-Kotkhai4,319
Ghumarwin1,062

BJP overturned Congress by the highest margin in the Balh constituency with 12,811 votes. In Balh, BJP's Colonel Inder Singh secured 34,704 votes against Congress's Prakash Chaudhary's 21,893. The second-highest margin of 12,669 votes came in the Baijnath constituency where BJP's Mulkh Raj Premi secured 32,102 votes against Congress' Kishori Lal, who only managed to bag 19,433 votes. 

In Jaisinghpur, BJP's Ravinder Kumar with 29,357 votes defeated Congress's Yadvinder Goma who bagged18,647 votes, with a margin of 10,710 votes. 

Meanwhile, in Ghumarwin, BJP's Rajinder Garg, with 34,846 votes, defeated Congress's Rajesh Dharmani, who got 24,411 votes, with a margin of 10,435 votes. Sullah constituency saw the fifth highest margin by which the current ruling party overturned a Congress seat. With a margin of 10,291 votes, BJP's Vipin Singh Parmer, with 38,173 votes, defeated Congress's Jagjiwan Paul, who bagged 27,882 votes.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Himachal Pradesh Elections 2022
Himachal Pradesh
Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections
Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022
BJP
Congress
Assembly Elections 2022

What's Brewing

Rajasthan teacher changes gender to marry student

Rajasthan teacher changes gender to marry student

Mithali Raj keeps options open for women's IPL

Mithali Raj keeps options open for women's IPL

Zelenskyy hints at possibile peace talks with Russia

Zelenskyy hints at possibile peace talks with Russia

Dogs gifted by Kim Jong Un at centre of S Korean row

Dogs gifted by Kim Jong Un at centre of S Korean row

'Sisterhood' of Muslim women unite football, faith

'Sisterhood' of Muslim women unite football, faith

 