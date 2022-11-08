Himachal Pradesh Polls: Constituencies where BJP overturned Cong in last election

With Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections right around the corner, here is a look at Congress-ruled constituencies that the current-ruling Bharatiya Janata Party snatched in the last elections.

In 2012, out of the total 68 seats in the state assembly, Congress won 36 seats, thus proving the majority, while BJP managed to get 26 seats. In the subsequent 2017 elections, BJP took the mantle from the ruling Congress, winning 44 seats, with the grand old party only managing to win 21 seats.

From the 36 seats the Congress managed to win in the 2012 elections, BJP overturned 23 seats in the next elections.

Constituency Vote Margin Bharmour 7,349 Nurpur 6,642 Jawali 8,213 Jawalamukhi 6,464 Jaisinghpur 10,710 Sullah 10,291 Nagrota 1,000 Dharamshala 2,997 Baijnath 12,669 Lahaul & Spiti 1,478 Banjar 3,240 Anni 5,983 Karsog 4,830 Sundernagar 9,263 Darang 6,541 Mandi 10,257 Balh 12,811 Chintpurni 8,579 Gagret 9,320 Bilaspur 10,435 Doon 6,862 Jubbal-Kotkhai 4,319 Ghumarwin 1,062

BJP overturned Congress by the highest margin in the Balh constituency with 12,811 votes. In Balh, BJP's Colonel Inder Singh secured 34,704 votes against Congress's Prakash Chaudhary's 21,893. The second-highest margin of 12,669 votes came in the Baijnath constituency where BJP's Mulkh Raj Premi secured 32,102 votes against Congress' Kishori Lal, who only managed to bag 19,433 votes.

In Jaisinghpur, BJP's Ravinder Kumar with 29,357 votes defeated Congress's Yadvinder Goma who bagged18,647 votes, with a margin of 10,710 votes.

Meanwhile, in Ghumarwin, BJP's Rajinder Garg, with 34,846 votes, defeated Congress's Rajesh Dharmani, who got 24,411 votes, with a margin of 10,435 votes. Sullah constituency saw the fifth highest margin by which the current ruling party overturned a Congress seat. With a margin of 10,291 votes, BJP's Vipin Singh Parmer, with 38,173 votes, defeated Congress's Jagjiwan Paul, who bagged 27,882 votes.