Himachal Pradesh Polls: Parties pull all stops to lure voters with schemes, promises of jobs, electricity

Amid elections for the state of Himachal Pradesh, parties are pulling all stops in hopes of luring voters.

Reviving the old pension scheme, 300 units of free power, a Rs 680-crore StartUp fund, one lakh jobs and Rs 1,500 per month for women between 18 to 60 years are among the promises the Congress made in its manifesto for the Himachal Pradesh polls.

The party also said it is contesting the November 12 election under a collective leadership and will decide on the chief ministerial candidate after discussion with elected MLAs and the party's high command.

The Congress' poll manifesto committee chairman Dhani Ram Shandil alleged the BJP has failed to live up to people's expectations and has not fulfilled its promises made five years ago.

Shukla said the party has prepared this manifesto after consulting all sections of society. It promised to set up an anti-drug enforcement agency headed by a retired judge to curb the drug menace in the state.

All transfers done by the Jai Ram Thakur government to harass officials will be revoked, Shukla said, adding an agriculture and growers committee will be set up with the representation of apple growers which will decide the price of fruits and crops.

For taxi drivers, the Congress promised to provide loans at nominal rates and also increase the period of permit from 10 years to 15 years, he said while reading out the manifesto.

The manifesto announced a pension for journalists, a reduction in fees for gun licenses and also promised that the state's debt burden will be brought down.

The Congress is banking on the anti-incumbency factor and urging voters not to reelect the BJP in the state.

The AAP meanwhile promised to create 6 lakh government jobs in Himachal Pradesh and pay Rs 3,000 per month as unemployment allowance to jobless youth till they find work if the party is voted to power in assembly polls scheduled to be held later this year.

The party said a consultation board would be formed for traders and tourism industry to end “inspector raj” and “political corruption” in the state.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also promised free pilgrimage for senior citizens to their choice of religious place.

The party said Himachal Pradesh would be made “corruption-free” on the lines of Delhi.

The AAP leaders also promised to provide every panchayat Rs 10 lakh as grant for development and a monthly salary of Rs 10,000 for panchayat presidents.

The leaders said minimum support price (MSP) to farmers and orchardists on their produce and subsidy on pesticides, fertilisers and seeds will be guaranteed.

As part of its poll guarantees, the AAP has already promised free and quality education and medical treatment for Himachal residents.

The AAP, which is trying to make a foray into the state’s political landscape, is currently ruling the neighbouring Punjab and Delhi.

BJP, the current ruling party in the state, meanwhile kickstarted its campaign on Saturday, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing a rally in Mandi, the home district of current Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur.

Modi claimed that the people of Himachal Pradesh had made up their minds to retain the BJP in power, saying rapid progress and a stable government were necessary in the hill state.

"The Himachal polls this time are special because the votes cast on November 12 are not just for the coming five years. Every single vote on November 12 will define the state's development journey for the next 25 years," Modi said at a poll rally at Sundernagar in Mandi district.

"A few weeks ago, India completed 75 years of independence. When India celebrates 100 years of its independence, closer to that, HP will also complete 100 years of its formation. Therefore, the next 25 years are going to be very crucial," the prime minister pointed out.

Stressing that it was necessary to achieve rapid progress and a stable government in Himachal Pradesh, Modi said, "I am happy that the people of Himachal, its youth, mothers and sisters understand this very well."

Modi claimed that the people knew the BJP stood for stability, "sewa baav" (service), "sam-baav" (equanimity), and accorded highest priority to development.

"Therefore, in the people of Himachal Pradesh have decided to bring the BJP to back power," he said.

Elections to the 68-member Himachal Pradesh assembly will be held on November 12 and counting of votes will take place on December 8.

(With agency inputs)