Himachal Pradesh schools, colleges shut till Dec 31; night curfew in 4 districts

The Himachal Pradesh government decided Monday to keep all schools and colleges closed till December 31 and imposed a night curfew in four districts to fight the recent spurt in coronavirus cases.

The curfew will be in place from Tuesday to December 15 in Shimla, Mandi, Kangra and Kullu districts from 8 pm to 6 am, state’s Parliamentary affairs minister Suresh Bhardwaj said.

The decision to clamp the fresh curbs was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur.

All educational institutions had been closed till November 25. Now, they will remain shut till December 31.