Himachal Pradesh schools to reopen for Classes 9 to 12 from Monday

The Himachal Pradesh government has decided to reopen schools for Classes 9 to 12 from Monday, an official said here on Friday.
The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur here.
Students of Classes 10 and 12 will attend school on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, whereas those of Classes 9 and 11 will come to school on Thursday, Friday and Saturday in a week, he added.
Online studies and examination for Classes up to 8 will continue, he added.
The Cabinet also decided to create and fill 8,000 posts of multi-task workers in educational institutions as per provisions of the Part Time Multi-Task Workers Policy, 2020.
As per the policy, the multi-task workers will be provided with a consolidated honorarium of Rs 5,625 per month for 10 months in an academic year.
