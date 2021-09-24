Himachal schools to reopen for Classes 9-12 from Monday

Himachal Pradesh schools to reopen for Classes 9 to 12 from Monday

Students of Classes 10 and 12 will attend school on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday

PTI
PTI, Shimla,
  • Sep 24 2021, 15:39 ist
  • updated: Sep 24 2021, 15:39 ist
Students of Classes 9 and 11 will come to school on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Himachal Pradesh government has decided to reopen schools for Classes 9 to 12 from Monday, an official said here on Friday.

The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur here.

Students of Classes 10 and 12 will attend school on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, whereas those of Classes 9 and 11 will come to school on Thursday, Friday and Saturday in a week, he added.

Online studies and examination for Classes up to 8 will continue, he added.

Also Read | Running schools amid pandemic

The Cabinet also decided to create and fill 8,000 posts of multi-task workers in educational institutions as per provisions of the Part Time Multi-Task Workers Policy, 2020.

As per the policy, the multi-task workers will be provided with a consolidated honorarium of Rs 5,625 per month for 10 months in an academic year.

Check out latest DH videos here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Himachal Pradesh
Schools
Covid-19
Coronavirus
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

In Pics: Mass expulsion of Haitian migrants from Texas

In Pics: Mass expulsion of Haitian migrants from Texas

Explained | What WHO's pollution norms mean for India

Explained | What WHO's pollution norms mean for India

'Kota Factory 2' series review: A missed opportunity

'Kota Factory 2' series review: A missed opportunity

Who will be the next Bond?

Who will be the next Bond?

Dubai turns page on Covid: Jobs market hottest in 2 yrs

Dubai turns page on Covid: Jobs market hottest in 2 yrs

IPL 2021 RCB vs CSK: SWOT Analysis

IPL 2021 RCB vs CSK: SWOT Analysis

Ancient footprints re-write human history in America

Ancient footprints re-write human history in America

ITC Maurya told to pay Rs 2 cr to woman for bad haircut

ITC Maurya told to pay Rs 2 cr to woman for bad haircut

 