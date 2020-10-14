Himachal Pradesh speaker Vipin Singh Parmar tests positive for coronavirus

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker Vipin Singh Parmar tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday.

In a Facebook post, Parmar said he had developed coronavirus symptoms two days ago.

"I have isolated myself at my official residence on doctors' advice," he added.

So far, 13 legislators, including the speaker and CM Jai Ram Thakur, have contracted the virus.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday.

On Tuesday, Technical Education Minister Ram Lal Markanda was found infected with the infection.

Similarly, Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj tested positive for coronavirus on October 7.

Power Minister Sukhram Chaudhary and Jal Shakti Minister Mahender Singh Thakur had also contracted the infection. Both have recovered from the disease.

Chaudhary and Doon MLA Paramjeet Singh had attended the monsoon session of the Assembly last month after recovering from the infection.

Jal Shakti Minister Mahender Singh Thakur rejoined his office at the state secretariat on September 21. He tested positive on September 3. He could not attend the assembly session which was held from September 7-18.

The MLAs who tested positive for the virus are Surender Shourie; Vinod Kumar Chauhan (Nachan); Rakesh Jamwal (Sundernagar); Reeta Devi (Indora); Lakhwinder Rana (Nalagarh); and Mohanlal Brakta (Rohru).