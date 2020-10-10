Himachal reports 267 fresh Covid-19 cases, 3 deaths

Himachal reports 267 fresh Covid-19 cases, 3 deaths

PTI
PTI,
  • Oct 10 2020, 23:55 ist
  • updated: Oct 10 2020, 23:55 ist
Representative image/Credit: PTI Photo

Himachal Pradesh reported three more COVID-19 fatalities on Saturday, taking the death toll in the state to 244, while 267 new cases pushed the infection count to 17,245.

Deaths were reported from Shimla, Kinnaur and Kullu, the health department data showed.

Kangra has so far reported 54 COVID-19 deaths, followed by 53 in Shimla, 35 in Solan, 28 in Mandi, 16 in Sirmaur, 15 in Kullu, 14 in Una, 12 in Chamba, seven in Hamirpur, five in Bilaspur, four in Kinnaur and one in Lahaul-Spiti.

A total of 400 patients recuperated from the disease on Saturday, pushing the total number of recoveries to 14,261. Seventeen people have migrated out of the state, the health department said.

Himachal Pradesh currently has 2,718 active COVID-19 cases.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Himachal Pradesh
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

Did the universe exist before Big Bang?

Did the universe exist before Big Bang?

Winter is coming for the world’s airlines

Winter is coming for the world’s airlines

Are emotions inherent or constructed?

Are emotions inherent or constructed?

Gadgets Weekly: Sony 8K smart TV, Bose earbuds and more

Gadgets Weekly: Sony 8K smart TV, Bose earbuds and more

 