Himachal reports first two coronavirus cases

Himachal Pradesh on Friday confirmed its first two cases of coronavirus from Kangra district.

A 32-year-old man and a 64-year-old woman from different areas in Shahpur have been found suffering from coronavirus, officials said.

The man had come from Dubai and the woman from Singapore a few days ago, they added.

Their samples were sent to Tanda's Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College for testing, they said.

Both patients have been kept in isolation wards at the Tanda hospital and their samples have further been sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune for testing.