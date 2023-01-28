Himachal: Rise in day temperatures; MeT predicts wet spell from January 29

The day temperatures rose substantially and stood five to eight notches above normal in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday. The local MeT station has forecast another wet spell in the hill state on January 29 and 30 as a fresh Western Disturbance is likely to affect the region from Saturday night.

The day temperatures increased by a few notches across the state. Una was the hottest place in the state with a maximum temperature of 25.8 degrees Celsius, followed by Solan and Dhaulakuan (25.5 degrees Celsius), Hamirpur (24.5 degrees Celsius) and Shimla (19.3 degrees Celsius, 8.2 notches above normal).

The local MeT office said widespread rainfall or snowfall is very likely in the state on January 29 and 30, and light to moderate snowfall might occur in Kullu, Kinnaur, Lahaul and Spiti districts and the higher reaches of Chamba, Kangra, Mandi, Sirmaur and Shimla districts, while widespread light to moderate rainfall is likely at most places in the low hills and the mid hills.

Thunderstorms or hailstorms are likely to be reported from isolated pockets, besides spells of heavy rainfall or snowfall in Kinnaur, Lahaul and Spiti, Kullu, Shimla, Chamba, Kangra and Mandi districts during this period.

The MeT department has issued an advisory, urging people to avoid exposure in the morning and evening hours and cautioned that essential services like water and electricity, communications and related services could be disrupted in Shimla, Kinnaur, Lahaul-Spiti, Chamba, Mandi and Kullu districts.

Visibility is likely to decrease due to low-level clouds or foggy conditions during this period. Traffic congestion is very likely in Shimla city and adjoining areas in view of the expected snowfall and people should avoid venturing out in open areas in view of the expected thunderstorms or blizzards, the advisory said.

A total of 168 roads are still closed in the state for vehicular traffic and the rain deficit in the month of January has reduced to 15 per cent.