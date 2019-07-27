Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, chief ministers of nine Himalayan states and a host of other dignitaries like Niti Ayog vice-chairman Rajeev Kumar are likely to attend a one-day Himalayan conclave to be held in Mussoorie on Sunday.

The conclave will pass a Mussoorie resolution and deliberate on issues like the conservation of Himalayan ecology, bio-diversity and cultural heritage.

The deliberations will focus on sustainable development of the Himalayan states, rivers, glaciers and water resources located in the region, disaster management, ecosystem services, tourism and wellness potential and special incentives to the Himalayan states.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat's principal agenda for the conclave will be water conservation with a focus on conserving the rivers, glaciers, lakes and water bodies besides reviving water resources which have dried up over the years.

"Most of the rivers in the country originate from the Himalayas. So the Himalayan states have to play the most significant role in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's water conservation initiative. The conclave will deliberate on how the 11 Himalayan states can make their contribution to the Centre's water conservation campaign.

Pradesh BJP president and Nainital MP Ajay Bhatt extended a warm welcome to the dignitaries coming to participate in the event, terming the meet a milestone in the development of the Himalayan states.

"The conclave will be historic as a development roadmap for the Himalayan states will emerge from it," Bhatt said and congratulated Rawat for making a commendable effort like this to bring the Himalayan states on a common platform.

Apart from Sitharaman, chief ministers Trivendra Singh Rawat (Uttarakhand), Pema Khandu (Arunachal Pradesh), Jai Ram Thakur (Himachal Pradesh), Nongthombam Biren Singh (Manipur), Conrad Kongkal Sangma (Meghalaya), Zoramthanga (Mizoram), Neiphiu Rio (Nagaland), Prem Singh Tamang (Sikkim) and Biplab Kumar Deb (Tripura) are likely to attend the conclave, according to an official release.

Other dignitaries to attend the event include KK Sharma, the advisor to the Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Vice-Chairperson NITI Ayog Rajeev Kumar, Additional Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister P K Mishra and Parameshwaran Iyer, the Secretary, Water and Sanitation.