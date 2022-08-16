Hindu Mahasabha holds Tiranga yatra with Godse's photo

Hindu Mahasabha holds Tiranga yatra with Nathuram Godse's photo

A video of the yatra surfaced on social media

PTI
PTI, Muzaffarnagar,
  • Aug 16 2022, 21:05 ist
  • updated: Aug 16 2022, 21:05 ist
Credit: IANS Photo

The Hindu Mahasabha has courted a controversy by taking out a Tiranga yatra with photographs of Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse here on Independence Day.

A video of the yatra surfaced on social media.

Also Read | Rise and sway of the Sangh Parivar

Hindu Mahasabha national president Yogendra Verma on Tuesday said their activists carried out the yatra with photographs of several revolutionaries, including Godse, on Independence Day.

He said, "We believe that Godse had taken steps against the Gandhi's policy, which was against the nation," he said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Nathuram Godse
Hindu Mahasabha
Muzaffarnagar
Uttar Pradesh
Independence Day
India@75
Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav

What's Brewing

You don't know what it's like to be lonely: Ratan Tata

You don't know what it's like to be lonely: Ratan Tata

What does FIFA's AIFF ban mean for India?

What does FIFA's AIFF ban mean for India?

IIT to probe 'vulgar' Bhojpuri songs played on I-Day

IIT to probe 'vulgar' Bhojpuri songs played on I-Day

Gram Panchayat to launch website for unmarried people

Gram Panchayat to launch website for unmarried people

One of the brightest stars is dying before our eyes

One of the brightest stars is dying before our eyes

 