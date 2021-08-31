Hindu outfit threatens to lock up Taj Mahal

Hindu outfit threatens to lock up Taj Mahal

They threatened to lock the monument if action against an ASI staff member who denied entry to a visitor dressed as Lord Krishna is not taken

IANS
IANS, Agra,
  • Aug 31 2021, 17:27 ist
  • updated: Aug 31 2021, 18:01 ist
Taj Mahal photo. Credit: AFP File Photo

Members of a fringe outfit called Rashtriya Hindu Parishad (Bharat) staged a protest at the west gate of the Taj Mahal and threatened to lock the monument if action against an ASI staff member who denied entry to a visitor dressed as Lord Krishna is not taken.

The outfit gave a 24-hour ultimatum to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) officials to take action against their staff members who 'insulted' the visitor.

Superintending Archaeologist (Agra circle) Vasant K. Swarnkar said that no promotional activities are allowed at any protected monument without prior permission.

The entry was denied as per rules and regulations.

According to officials, there have been several occasions in the past when groups of people donning Ram dupatta were stopped from entering the historical monument.

The incident, according to reports took place on Saturday and the outfit staged a protest on Monday.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Taj Mahal
Agra
Uttar Pradesh
Archeological Survey of India
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

What is the cost of the longest Afghanistan war?

What is the cost of the longest Afghanistan war?

Chand Nawab puts 'Karachi Se' video up for sale as NFT

Chand Nawab puts 'Karachi Se' video up for sale as NFT

Video of Afghan singing about homeland goes viral

Video of Afghan singing about homeland goes viral

War-torn Afghanistan poses hidden challenge to Taliban

War-torn Afghanistan poses hidden challenge to Taliban

Crimes rose against Black, Asian Americans in 2020: FBI

Crimes rose against Black, Asian Americans in 2020: FBI

What happens now that US troops have left Afghanistan?

What happens now that US troops have left Afghanistan?

Afghan anxieties, India’s choices

Afghan anxieties, India’s choices

 