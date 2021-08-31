Hindu outfit threatens to lock up Taj Mahal

Members of a fringe outfit called Rashtriya Hindu Parishad (Bharat) staged a protest at the west gate of the Taj Mahal and threatened to lock the monument if action against an ASI staff member who denied entry to a visitor dressed as Lord Krishna is not taken.

The outfit gave a 24-hour ultimatum to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) officials to take action against their staff members who 'insulted' the visitor.

Superintending Archaeologist (Agra circle) Vasant K. Swarnkar said that no promotional activities are allowed at any protected monument without prior permission.

The entry was denied as per rules and regulations.

According to officials, there have been several occasions in the past when groups of people donning Ram dupatta were stopped from entering the historical monument.

The incident, according to reports took place on Saturday and the outfit staged a protest on Monday.