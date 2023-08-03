Hindu petitioner files caveat application in Supreme Court over HC order on Gyanvapi survey

One of the Hindu petitioners in the Kashi Vishwanath temple-Gyanvapi mosque case has filed a caveat application in the Supreme Court on Thursday seeking to be heard before passing any order in case the Muslim side files a plea against the Allahabad High Court order allowing ASI to conduct a scientific survey on the mosque premises, according to an ANI report.

A caveat application is filed by a litigant to ensure that no adverse order is passed against him or her without being heard.

The Allahabad High Court on Thursday dismissed a petition filed by the Gyanvapi committee challenging a district court order directing the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to conduct a survey to determine if the mosque was built upon a temple.

It said the district court order is just and proper, and no interference from this court is warranted.

The Varanasi district court had on July 21 directed the ASI to conduct a "detailed scientific survey" -– including excavations, wherever necessary -- to determine if the Gyanvapi mosque located next to the Kashi Vishwanath temple is built upon a temple.

The Anjuman Intezamia Masjid committee, which manages the mosque, had moved the high court on July 25, a day after the Supreme Court halted the ASI survey till 5 pm on July 26, allowing time for the committee to appeal against the lower court's order.

Allahabad High Court Chief Justice Pritinker Diwaker had reserved the order on the mosque committee's petition on July 27 after hearing arguments from both sides.

Dismissing the petition on Thursday, the high court said there is no reason to not believe the ASI's assurance that the survey will not cause any damage to the structure.

It asserted that no digging should be done at the mosque as part of the survey.

The order of the district court for a survey on the disputed premises is just and proper, and no interference from this court is warranted, it added.

(With PTI inputs)