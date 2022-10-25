Hindus, Muslims celebrate Diwali at Sharada temple along LoC

This Diwali, a new temple being built for Goddess Sharada along the Line of Control (LOC) in Teetwal area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, was decorated with colourful lights and earthen lamps with both Hindus and Muslims celebrating the event.

It was for the first time after independence that the local population along the LoC in the remote village of Teetwal had a chance to celebrate Diwali with pomp. The occasion presented a great example of brotherhood between the Hindu and Muslim communities.

Chairman of Sharda Peeth Committee, Ravindra Pandita said the light on Diwali infuses new life among people and they prayed for the well-being of the entire humanity.

Diwali is the festival of victory of good over evil, he said while demanding opening of a corridor between the Teetwal and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK) for the pilgrimage of Shardha Peeth.

The ancient temple of Sharda is one of the 18 Maha Shakti Peethas and lies in ruins in Neelam Valley of PoK. Even though there isn’t much evidence to pin-point the temple’s origin, it is believed to have been constructed during the Kushan Empire in the early 1st century.

Earlier this year Sringeri Shankaracharya Mutt in Karnataka took an initiative to build a new temple for Goddess Sharada along the LoC in Teetwal area on the Indian side.

In 2021, residents of Teetwal village, 500 metres from the LoC on the Indian side, handed over a piece of land to the ‘Save Sharada Committee’ for the construction of the temple when Hindus came for annual pilgrimage after more than 70 years.

About 136 km away from the ancient site, a temple, a masjid and a gurdwara is reportedly being constructed on this land.