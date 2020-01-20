'Hindutva' top on BJP agenda in 'Ganga Yatra' in Uttar Pradesh

Eyeing the next assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh due in two year's time, BJP aims at turning the villages 'saffron' through the five day 'Ganga Yatra' in the state.

The 'Ganga Yatra', which would begin next week, would be passing through more than 1600 villages in the state in as many as 26 districts, according to the BJP sources here.

The saffron party also planned to use the 'yatra' to galvanise support for the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and promote the 'Hindutva' agenda.

Senior BJP leaders, including UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath, union and state ministers, would be taking part in the 'yatra', the party sources said.

''We will be interacting with a large number of people during the yatra...we plan to hoist saffron flags on the houses in the villages through which it will pass,'' said a senior UP BJP leader while speaking to DH here on Monday.

He said that the 'yatra' would provide an opportunity to create awareness among the people about the CAA and remove all the doubts about it.

''Off course, the next assembly polls are also on the agenda...we will also be conveying to the people the schemes and programs of the centre and the state government and expose the opposition propaganda against the party,'' the leader added.

The saffron party would also be holding public meetings at different places, he said.

The 'yatra', which would begin simultaneously from Bijnore in the western region and Ballia district in the eastern region, would culminate in Kanpur on January 31. Adityanath would flag off the 'yatra' from Bijnore.

BJP plans to rope in a large number of saints, artistes, environmentalists, social activists and others to ensure that the 'yatra' succeeds in its objectives, sources said.