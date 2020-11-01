Hizbul chief Ghazi Haider killed in Srinagar encounter

In a major success to security forces and huge setback to militancy in Kashmir, chief commander of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen outfit and most wanted militant Saifullah Mir aka Ghazi Haider was killed in an encounter in Rangreth area on the outskirts of Srinagar city on Sunday.

Inspector General Police (IGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar while confirming the killing of Saifullah said that a suspect was also arrested at the encounter site, who is being questioned.

Talking to reporters at the encounter site, Kumar said that on the basis of a specific lead, joint teams of police and CRPF laid a cordon at Rangreth area and later the army also joined in the operation.

Terming the killing a big success, police are waiting for the family members of Hizbul chief to identify the body.

30-year-old Saifullah Mir had taken over as chief of the indigenous militant outfit in May this year after the killing of Riyaz Naikoo. His selection to lead the Hizbul had been declared by Saleem Hashmi, the outfit’s Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK) based spokesperson on May 11.

Mir, who hailed from Malangpora in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, was recruited by Naikoo in 2014 and came on the radar of security agencies in 2017. He was also the last surviving militant from the Burhan Wani group.

Mir was also known by code name “Doctor Saif” because he treated injured militants. Mir was the fourth operational chief of the Hizbul from Pulwama since 22-year-old Burha Wani was killed in July 2016, triggering a six-month long unrest that left over 100 protesters dead and thousands injured.

Mir, the son of a government school teacher, with three brothers and a younger sister, had studied till class 10 before earning a diploma in medical electronics from the Industrial Training Institute in Pulwama in 2010.

Formed in 1989, the Hizbul is one of the largest and oldest militant groups operating in Kashmir. The outfit is led by Specially Designated Global Terrorist Mohammad Yusuf Shah, also known as Syed Salahuddin, who is based in the PoK.