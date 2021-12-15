Hizbul militant killed in Kashmir’s Pulwama

A local militant affiliated with the Hizb-ul-Mujahideen outfit was killed in a gunfight with security forces in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Wednesday.

“PulwamaEncounterUpdate: 1 unidentified #terrorist killed. #Operation going on. Further details shall follow,” a police spokesman tweeted on Wednesday.

The gunfight broke out in Usgam Pathri in Rajpora, Pulwama during the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday after the security forces cordoned off the area following inputs about the presence of militants there, reports said.

A police official said as the security forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them, which was retaliated, triggering an encounter in which one ultra was killed.

He identified the slain militant as Feroz Ahmad Dar, a resident of the neighbouring Shopian district. Dar, according to the police, was affiliated with the Hizb-ul-Mujahideen and had joined militant ranks in 2017.

On December 12, a militant affiliated with the Jaish-e-Mohammad outfit was killed in a similar gun battle in the same district. A day later two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants were killed in a brief shootout in the Rangreth area on the outskirts of Srinagar city.

157 militants have been killed in the Valley so far this year, of which 135 were locals and 22 Pakistanis. In 2020, the number of militants killed in the Valley stood at 195. According to official estimates over 200 militants were still active in the Valley.

