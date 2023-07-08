Hoax call creates panic at a Lucknow metro station

Hoax call triggers security scare at Lucknow's Hazratganj metro station

Immediately after receiving the call, a bomb disposal squad arrived at the Hazratganj metro station.

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • Jul 08 2023, 16:36 ist
  • updated: Jul 08 2023, 16:59 ist
Lucknow Metro. Credit: PTI Photo

Security was heightened and a bomb disposal squad deployed at the Hazratganj metro station here in response to a phone call reporting a bomb threat, which later turned out to be a hoax, officials said on Saturday.

A senior official of the Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation said the 112 police helpline received the hoax threat call around 9 pm on Friday which warned of targeting the metro station at 11.48 pm.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh man shot dead after posting video on getting death threat

Immediately after receiving the call, police alerted metro security and a bomb disposal squad arrived at the Hazratganj metro station, the official said, adding that the station premises were thoroughly searched and declared safe around 12 midnight.

Metro services, however, remained normal, and the last train was around 10 pm, he said.

Later, it came to light that the threat call was a hoax, the official said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Uttar Pradesh
Lucknow
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

'Namaste, aap kaise hain': Tom Cruise aces Hindi accent

'Namaste, aap kaise hain': Tom Cruise aces Hindi accent

How 'Barbie', Blackpink are part of territorial dispute

How 'Barbie', Blackpink are part of territorial dispute

Sula Vineyards' estimated net revenue up 17% in Q1

Sula Vineyards' estimated net revenue up 17% in Q1

Jennifer Garner to return as Elektra in 'Deadpool 3'

Jennifer Garner to return as Elektra in 'Deadpool 3'

How ‘drinkflation’ affects the price of your pint

How ‘drinkflation’ affects the price of your pint

'Bakwas', Rajeev Chandrasekhar on AI taking away jobs

'Bakwas', Rajeev Chandrasekhar on AI taking away jobs

Rahul rides tractor, talks to farmers in Haryana

Rahul rides tractor, talks to farmers in Haryana

Daimyo systems in modern-day boardroom negotiations

Daimyo systems in modern-day boardroom negotiations

 