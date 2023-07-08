Hoax call triggers security scare at Lucknow's Hazratganj metro station

Security was heightened and a bomb disposal squad deployed at the Hazratganj metro station here in response to a phone call reporting a bomb threat, which later turned out to be a hoax, officials said on Saturday.

A senior official of the Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation said the 112 police helpline received the hoax threat call around 9 pm on Friday which warned of targeting the metro station at 11.48 pm.

Immediately after receiving the call, police alerted metro security and a bomb disposal squad arrived at the Hazratganj metro station, the official said, adding that the station premises were thoroughly searched and declared safe around 12 midnight.

Metro services, however, remained normal, and the last train was around 10 pm, he said.

Later, it came to light that the threat call was a hoax, the official said.