Hold recording of Manipur women's statement till hearing at 2 pm: Supreme Court to CBI

SC halts Manipur women's statement recording till 2 pm

The apex court asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to convey to the CBI to await the outcome of today's hearing.

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 01 2023, 11:32 ist
  • updated: Aug 01 2023, 11:39 ist
The Supreme Court of India. Credit: Reuters Photo

The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the CBI to put on hold the recording of the statement of the two women victims in the Manipur viral video case till it hears the main case at 2 pm today (August 1).

A video of two women being paraded naked by a mob on May 4 in a Manipur village went viral, triggering a nationwide outrage. The Manipur Police have arrested several accused who were seen in the video.

On July 27, the government decided to hand over the probe into the case of the naked parade of two women to the CBI and filed a petition in the Supreme Court saying the trial of the cases should be conducted outside the state.

More details are awaited. 

Supreme Court
Manipur
India News

