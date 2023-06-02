Home Minister Amit Shah calls on President Murmu

Home Minister Amit Shah calls on President Murmu

Shah met the president a day after his return from Manipur where he spent four days to take stock of the situation in the wake of ethnic violence

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 02 2023, 15:17 ist
  • updated: Jun 02 2023, 16:03 ist
President Droupadi Murmu in a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi. Credit: Twitter/@AmitShah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday called on President Droupadi Murmu here and described the meeting as a courtesy call.

Shah met the president a day after his return from Manipur where he spent four days to take stock of the situation in the wake of ethnic violence. He also met a cross section of people in the northeastern state.

"Today, I paid a courtesy call on honourable President Droupadi Murmu," he tweeted in Hindi.

The Rashtrapati Bhavan also tweeted: "Union Minister for Home Affairs and Cooperation, Shri Amit Shah, called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan".

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Delhi
Amit Shah
Draupadi Murmu
Rashtrapati Bhavan

Related videos

What's Brewing

Wishes for Ilayaraja, Mani Ratnam's birthday pour in

Wishes for Ilayaraja, Mani Ratnam's birthday pour in

Gaganyaan run-up picks pace, eyeing key milestones

Gaganyaan run-up picks pace, eyeing key milestones

Healthy proposal to promote food streets

Healthy proposal to promote food streets

Mind the wealth gap, bridge it with wealth tax

Mind the wealth gap, bridge it with wealth tax

Most aliens may be artificial intelligence

Most aliens may be artificial intelligence

Maharashtra villagers 'lift' newly-made road with hands

Maharashtra villagers 'lift' newly-made road with hands

 