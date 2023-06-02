Home Minister Amit Shah calls on President Murmu

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday called on President Droupadi Murmu here and described the meeting as a courtesy call.
Shah met the president a day after his return from Manipur where he spent four days to take stock of the situation in the wake of ethnic violence. He also met a cross section of people in the northeastern state.
"Today, I paid a courtesy call on honourable President Droupadi Murmu," he tweeted in Hindi.
The Rashtrapati Bhavan also tweeted: "Union Minister for Home Affairs and Cooperation, Shri Amit Shah, called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan".
आज आदरणीय राष्ट्रपति श्रीमती द्रौपदी मुर्मू जी से शिष्टाचार भेंट की। @rashtrapatibhvn pic.twitter.com/v2eHZA0VeQ
— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 2, 2023
