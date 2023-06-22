Amit Shah on two-day visit to J&K from June 23

Home Minister Amit Shah on two-day visit to J&K from June 23

He will attend the 'Vitasta' festival organised by the Union Ministry of Culture in the city.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 22 2023, 15:25 ist
  • updated: Jun 22 2023, 15:25 ist
Amit Shah. Credit: PTI Photo

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Jammu and Kashmir on June 23 and 24 during which he will attend various development programmes in Jammu and Srinagar, sources said.

The home minister will begin his tour of the Union Territory by laying wreaths on the statue of BJP ideologue and Bhartiya Jana Sangha founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee in Jammu on Friday morning.

After that, Shah will lay the foundation stone of the Central Forensic Sciences Laboratory at Samba. He will also inaugurate and lay foundation stones of various development schemes in the city, sources said.

In the afternoon, the Union home minister will travel to Srinagar where he will attend a function at Raj Bhavan for the inauguration and laying foundation stones of various development projects, they said.

Later, he will attend the 'Vitasta' festival organised by the Union Ministry of Culture in the city.

On Saturday, the home minister will lay the foundation stone of the 'Validan Stambh' in Srinagar before returning to the national capital.

Amit Shah
India News
Jammu and Kashmir

