Home Minister Amit Shah presents President's Colour to Haryana Police in Karnal

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday presented the President's Colour to Haryana Police in recognition of its exceptional service.

Shah presented the award on behalf of President Droupadi Murmu in a ceremony at the Haryana Police Academy in Karnal's Madhuban.

Tomorrow is a big day for the Haryana Police, as the President’s Colour Award on behalf of honorable Rashtrapati Ji will be presented to them, at the Haryana Police Academy in Karnal. https://t.co/F4Pfjm0qb1 — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) February 13, 2023

The President's Colour is a special flag awarded to a military, paramilitary, or police unit as a mark of recognition for its services.

A replica of the flag presented to the unit can be worn as an insignia by all officers and ranks of the force on their uniform.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Home Minister Anil Vij, Vidhan Sabha Speaker Gian Chand Gupta, and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.