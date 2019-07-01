Honour mandate: BJP leader asks Priyanka, Mayawati

National president of BJP Kisan Morcha and BJP MP Virendra Singh Mast has asked Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi and BSP chief Mayawati, who are attacking the UP government on the issue of law and order in the state, to honour the mandate.

"These days Priyanka Gandhi and Mayawati are attacking the Yogi Adityanath government on law and order and other issues through tweets. This is nothing but the frustration over the drubbing in the recent Lok Sabha polls," Mast told reporters here Sunday night.

"It is a tradition in democracy to follow the mandate after losing an election. It strengthens democracy," the BJP leader stressed.

Coming to the defence of the BJP government, he said the Modi government at the Centre and the Yogi dispensation in the state are continuously taking steps to improve law and order.

To a question, he said the Modi government is all set to take several steps for the welfare of farmers in the coming days and extending Rs 6,000 to them is just a first move in this direction.

He said pension to farmers and others associated with farming above 60 years of age will bring major changes.