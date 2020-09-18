Horse dies of electrocution in South Delhi; locals blame overflowing sewers

A horse allegedly died of electrocution in Hazrat Nizamuddin Basti in South Delhi on Friday, police said.

The incident happened at Alvi Chowk around 11 am, a policeman present at the spot said.

The owner of the horse had come to buy fodder for the animal from Turkman Gate, locals said.

Waste water from overflowing sewers led to the incident, Kamal Hassan, a resident of the area, said.

Sheikh Mohammad Umar, the secretary of the Nizamuddin West Resident Welfare Association, said people have repeatedly complained about the overflowing sewers and the pathetic condition of electricity wires to authorities concerned, but the problem persists.

"A big mishap could have taken place. The horse sensed the danger and kicked his owner away, but the poor animal itself collapsed to the ground. A dog has also been injured in the incident," he said.

Hassan claimed local residents had raised the issue with the Delhi Jal Board last night, but the sewers were cleaned only after the incident had taken place.

A Delhi Jal Board (DJB) official said they were looking into the matter.

A spokesperson for the BSES, which supplies electricity to the area, said, "There is no leakage in the electricity network there. However, it's a power theft-prone area and there is a possibility of a wire being used for electricity theft behind the incident."