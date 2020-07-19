House collapses due to overflowing drain in Delhi

In shocking visuals that have come from New Delhi’s ITO area, houses believed to be part of a slum collapsed due to heavy rainfall.

While no one was present in the houses that collapsed, the loss of property is significant. An overflowing sewage drainage allegedly became too powerful and swept a house along with its flow. The basement of an under-construction building was where the flow of water was headed to.

According to a report by NDTV, Centralised Accident and Trauma Services (CATS) and fire engines are present at the spot.

#WATCH Delhi: A house collapsed in the slum area of Anna Nagar near ITO today following heavy rainfall. No one was present in the house at the time of the incident. Centralised Accident and Trauma Services (CATS) and fire engines are present at the spot. pic.twitter.com/IwS5X08nps — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2020

“The Anna Nagar slums are behind the under-construction WHO headquarters, and next to a drain. Due to heavy rainfall late last night, many residents evacuated homes at night only,” Delhi Fire Service (DFS) chief Atul Garg told the Indian Express.

At least eight houses had reportedly collapsed, while complaints of major waterlogging were made until Sunday.

The video, that has been shared widely on social media, shocked netizens with its destructiveness.