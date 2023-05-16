How authorities preparing for Srinagar G20 meeting

With less than a week away for the highly anticipated G20 tourism working group meeting to be held in Kashmir from May 22 to 25, security and other arrangements are being given a final shape.

A senior government official said that unlike the past when there used to be tough restrictions during high-profile events or visits, there will be no restrictions anywhere - schools, colleges, and markets will remain open this time “as the G20 summit is an event of normalcy” in Kashmir.

He said that traffic on all routes will flow normally, and to facilitate the foreign delegates, a proper traffic advisory will be issued in advance.

The Srinagar G20 meet will be the first major international event in Jammu and Kashmir since August 2019, when the erstwhile state was divided into two union territories - J&K and Ladakh - and its special status under Article 370 of the Constitution was revoked.

New Delhi’s decision to host a meeting of G20 countries in Srinagar has been slammed by Pakistan, which called it an “irresponsible move”. Keeping in view the threats posed by Pakistan-sponsored militants, who might try to disrupt the high profile event, security agencies in Kashmir are taking no chances.

On Monday, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, along with Divisional Commissioner Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, chaired a review meeting with field officers to discuss the security arrangements.

The objective of the meeting was to ensure robust security measures are in place to prevent any potential terrorist attacks ahead of or during the G20 summit. Officers were instructed to deploy magistrates and police personnel well in advance of the summit and to strengthen security in vulnerable areas.

The face-lifting of Srinagar city is on full swing and authorities are sure that before May 22, various construction projects, including the installation of hoods and road repairs will be completed.

Notable efforts are being made to beautify the bunkers located between the SKICC and the Srinagar International Airport, adding to the overall appeal of the summit. To greet the eminent guests at the summit, the city of Srinagar is being decked up.

The government believes that G20 is a great opportunity to showcase the tourism potential of Kashmir at the global platform and to give the once-ailing tourism industry a global push.

The G20, or Group of Twenty, is an intergovernmental forum of the world’s 20 major developed and developing economies, making it the premier forum for international economic cooperation.