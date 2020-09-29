How long can Mehbooba Mufti be detained, asks Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought to know from the Centre as to how long the former Chief Minister of erstwhile state Jammu and Kashmir, Mehbooba Mufti can be detained under the Public Safety Act.

A bench presided over by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul also sought to know from Solicitor General Tushar Mehta the duration for which the government proposed to extend the period of detention.

The court said some via media has to be found out. "Detention can't go on forever," the court said.

The court also declined to grant blanket permission to Mehbooba Mufti to attend party meetings.

During the hearing, advocate Nithya Ramakrishnan, appearing for Mufti's daughter Iltija, said that she has not been allowed to meet her family members.

The court asked her how that can be possible as she was in detention.

It granted time to Mehta to file a reply to the amended plea by Mufti within a week.

The court put the matter for consideration on October 15. Mufti has been under detention since August 5, 2019 after the Centre withdrew special status of Jammu and Kashmir. She was shifted to Guptar home on April 27.