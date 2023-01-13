‘How many arrests made': SC seeks report from Delhi Police on hate speech FIR

The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Delhi police to file a report with regard to the progress made on investigation into the cases of hate speeches made at religious assemblies in the national capital in December, 2021.

A bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha noted that there was no "palpable progress" made in the FIR lodged in May, 2022 with regard to the incident in December, 2021.

“Why do you need five months for lodging an FIR? How many arrests have been made in the case," the bench asked Additional Solicitor General K M Nataraj, representing Delhi Police.

The ASG submitted that the delay was not deliberate and the process of verification is going on.

The bench sought to know as to what steps have been after registration of the FIR and how many people have been examined.

The court asked the ASG to file an affidavit within two weeks.

The court was hearing a contempt petition filed by activist Tushar Gandhi alleging inaction by the Delhi Police and Uttarakhand government in alleged hate speech cases. The plea sought action against police chief of Delhi and Uttarakhand for their alleged inaction in the cases in violation of the 2018 apex court judgment in the Tehseen Poonawala case.

The top court, in November last year, discharged the Uttarakhand government and the police chief from a list of parties in the contempt plea.

In the judgment, the top court had laid down guidelines in connection with action needed to be taken in hate crimes, including mob lynching.