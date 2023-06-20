HP: Rs 20L education loan for underprivileged students

HP CM announces Rs 20 lakh education loan for students from underprivileged families

The loan will cover the cost of boarding, lodging, tuition fee, books and other education-related expenses.

PTI
PTI, Shimla,
  • Jun 20 2023, 22:06 ist
  • updated: Jun 20 2023, 22:06 ist
HP CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. Credit: PTI File Photo

Students in Himachal with an annual family income of less than Rs 4 lakh can now apply for an education loan of up to Rs 20 lakh for their higher studies, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Tuesday.

The students, up to the age of 28 years, will be eligible to apply for the loan at a nominal interest rate of one per cent under the Mukhya Mantri Vidyarthi Protsahan Yojna.

The loan will cover the cost of boarding, lodging, tuition fee, books and other education-related expenses, Sukhu said in a statement issued here on Tuesday.

Read | All you need to know about education loans

The Rs 200-crore scheme announced in the first budget of the Congress government was approved by the cabinet on Monday.

Students with a minimum of 60 per cent marks in previous classes can avail of this education loan to pursue diplomas and degrees in professional and technical education, the statement said.

However, this facility does not apply to the students pursuing their studies through correspondence or online courses and it will be applicable to full-time courses only, it said.

Students can apply through an online portal by submitting all the requisite documents. If found eligible, the Director of Higher Education will recommend them to the concerned bank for releasing the first instalment of the loan.

Until the online portal is operational, the candidates can fill a prescribed proforma and send the scanned documents via email to the Director of Higher Education.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Himachal Pradesh
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu
Education Loans

Related videos

What's Brewing

Elated over becoming grand father, says Chiranjeevi

Elated over becoming grand father, says Chiranjeevi

Chirag-Satwik rise to career-high World No 3

Chirag-Satwik rise to career-high World No 3

Puri Rath Yatra: Wonder that is chariot making

Puri Rath Yatra: Wonder that is chariot making

Foreign tourists fix a date with Kashmir again

Foreign tourists fix a date with Kashmir again

Titanic submersible: Why undersea rescues are difficult

Titanic submersible: Why undersea rescues are difficult

Rohingya refugees face hunger, crime after aid cuts

Rohingya refugees face hunger, crime after aid cuts

'Vanishing glaciers threaten 2 bn lives downstream'

'Vanishing glaciers threaten 2 bn lives downstream'

 