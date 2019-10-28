Hubby fails to provide eggs, wife deserts him

One must have come across reports of women deserting their husbands over cruelty or humiliation but in Uttar Pradesh, a woman has deserted her husband for an altogether different reason.

The woman decided to leave her husband for not being able to provide her eggs daily.

She eloped with an acquaintance of her husband, who brought eggs for her regularly.

The bizarre incident was reported from UP's Gorakhpur district, about 300 kilometre from here.

According to the reports, Ranjana Devi (name changed), a resident of Campierganj area in the district, was extremely fond of eggs and she used to pressurise her husband, who was a daily wager, to bring her eggs everyday.

Being a poor man, it was not possible for the husband to meet his wife's demand. The couple would often fight over the matter, the police said in Gorakhpur.

An acquaintance of the husband, however, decided to fulfill the demand of Ranjana, who had been married for four years.

He would bring her eggs almost on a daily basis, the reports said.

The two soon developed a liking for each other and a few months ago, the woman allegedly eloped with him. The husband had lodged a complaint with the police in this connection.

The couple returned a few days back and the woman told the police that she did not want to live with her husband as he could not provide her eggs daily.

The police said that the woman had voluntarily left her husband and attributed the desertion to the latter's failure to bring her eggs every day.