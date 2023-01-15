Huge arms cache seized from terrorist hideout in J&K

Huge arms cache seized from terrorist hideout in J&K's Poonch

The hideout was busted during a joint operation by the police and the Army at Bahian Wali village in Surankote tehsil

PTI
PTI, Poonch/Jammu,
  • Jan 15 2023, 22:38 ist
  • updated: Jan 15 2023, 22:38 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Security forces on Sunday busted a terrorist hideout in Jammu and Kashmir's border district of Poonch, leading to the recovery of a huge quantity of arms, ammunition and explosives, officials said.

The hideout was busted during a joint operation by the police and the Army at Bahian Wali village in Surankote tehsil, they said.

Also Read | Special training camp for Village Defence Guards held in J&K's Rajouri

Three AK assault rifles, a box containing 10 grenades, a grenade thrower and some ammunition were recovered, the officials said.

However, no one was arrested during the operation, which was still going on when the last reports were received.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Jammu and Kashmir
Terrorism
India News

What's Brewing

'Dress like a cabbage': Surviving world's coldest city

'Dress like a cabbage': Surviving world's coldest city

Prayagraj: 22L devotees take dip in Ganga on Sankranti

Prayagraj: 22L devotees take dip in Ganga on Sankranti

Cops at this police station unwind with music

Cops at this police station unwind with music

Bulgarians ward off evil spirits in ancient festival

Bulgarians ward off evil spirits in ancient festival

Alphonse Kurien: Helping thousands in need of blood...

Alphonse Kurien: Helping thousands in need of blood...

AI, do my homework! ChatGPT pits teachers against tech

AI, do my homework! ChatGPT pits teachers against tech

Indian Army to get 'mixed martial arts' training

Indian Army to get 'mixed martial arts' training

 