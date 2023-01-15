Huge arms cache seized from terrorist hideout in J&K's Poonch

Security forces on Sunday busted a terrorist hideout in Jammu and Kashmir's border district of Poonch, leading to the recovery of a huge quantity of arms, ammunition and explosives, officials said.
The hideout was busted during a joint operation by the police and the Army at Bahian Wali village in Surankote tehsil, they said.
Three AK assault rifles, a box containing 10 grenades, a grenade thrower and some ammunition were recovered, the officials said.
However, no one was arrested during the operation, which was still going on when the last reports were received.
