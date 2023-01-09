Huge BJP protest near Kejriwal's residence over MCD row

Police stopped BJP workers while they were heading to the chief minister's residence from the Chandgiram Akhara

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 09 2023, 16:47 ist
  • updated: Jan 09 2023, 16:47 ist
BJP activists break the police barricade during a protest against AAP regarding clashes during MCD Mayor's election, near the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in New Delhi, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo

The Delhi BJP on Monday staged a massive protest near Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence over the "ruckus created by AAP councilors" during a meeting last week of municipal corporation House.

Led by their working president Virendra Sachdeva, a large number of Delhi BJP leaders and workers raised slogans against the Aam Aadmi Party and its convener Kejriwal.

Police stopped them while they were heading to the chief minister's residence from the Chandgiram Akhara, not far from Kejriwal's official house.

Also Read | BJP junks AAP's criticism over MCD aldermen appointment

"What happened in the MCD House on January 6 was extremely shameful. The AAP councilors attacked BJP councilors including women. We are prepared to retaliate to the hooliganism of the AAP," Sachdeva said.

Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said the AAP councilors by creating ruckus in the House of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and preventing the oath-taking of aldermen disrespected the Constitution.

The AAP councilors in the MCD House meeting on Friday opposed oath being administered to the 10 aldermen appointed by the LG. The BJP councilors retaliated with two sides scuffling and pushing one another amid a chaotic situation.

The House meeting was adjourned without election to the posts of mayor, deputy mayor as well as members of the standing committee.

MCD
Arvind Kejriwal
Bharatiya Janata Party
BJP
Aam Aadmi Party
Delhi
India News
Indian Politics

