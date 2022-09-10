Huge gaps in NEP 2020, changes needed: Manish Sisodia

Huge gaps in NEP 2020, changes needed: Manish Sisodia

Sisodia said education-related policies should be given a 360-degree view and all aspects, including teacher training, should be included in it

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 10 2022, 14:09 ist
  • updated: Sep 10 2022, 14:09 ist
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. Credit: PTI Photo

Changes are required in the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020 and "certain dots need to be connected" in the scheme, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Saturday.

In his address at a programme organised by the Delhi Teachers University here, Sisodia said education-related policies should be given a 360-degree view and all aspects, including teacher training, included in it.

Also Read | Kejriwal meets Delhi L-G, hopes 'situation will improve'

"Changes are needed in NEP 2020. There are certain dots that need to be connected in this policy. It is also the vision of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal that education-related policies are given a 360-degree view, and all aspects including teacher training should be included in it," he said.

The programme, 'Connecting the Dots' was held to discuss the National Education Policy, 2020.

There is a "huge gap" in NEP 2020 and it "cannot be implemented immediately", Sisodia claimed.

"If we decide to implement NEP in Delhi, who will teach the students of classes 9 to 12? What will be the qualification of those teachers? Nothing has been discussed about that yet. There is so much gap in the policy," he said.

Sisodia added that the Delhi government has provided "all possible facilities" to teachers in Delhi to be "well-trained".

Also Read | BJP holds protests outside AAP leaders' homes demanding Sisodia's resignation over Delhi liquor scam

"Our government is a part of the teacher training university, and we have provided all possible facilities for teachers to be well-trained. The teaching profession is highly respected but unfortunately not encouraged in the society," the deputy chief minister said.

He added that there was a "vast difference" in drafting a policy and implementing it.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Manish Sisodia
Aam Aadmi Party
AAP
New Education Policy 2020
NEP 2020
Education
India News

What's Brewing

Princess of Wales: From commoner to future queen

Princess of Wales: From commoner to future queen

Why go back to the Moon?

Why go back to the Moon?

Eco-friendly jewellery is in

Eco-friendly jewellery is in

Board games with a touch of luxury

Board games with a touch of luxury

Sculptor creates art from e-waste

Sculptor creates art from e-waste

Finding Freud

Finding Freud

Whackyverse | Rain pain

Whackyverse | Rain pain

DH Toon | Raj Path renamed 'Kartavya Path'

DH Toon | Raj Path renamed 'Kartavya Path'

Queen in Bengaluru: A 1961 memory reel

Queen in Bengaluru: A 1961 memory reel

 