Human skeleton found in Noida drain, probe under way

The skeleton was found stuck in the bushes on the drain in Noida Sector 136 on Sunday.

PTI
PTI, Noida,
  • Jul 17 2023, 15:07 ist
  • updated: Jul 17 2023, 15:07 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Police here have launched an investigation after a human skeleton was recovered in a drain, officials said on Monday.

The skeleton was found stuck in the bushes on the drain in Noida Sector 136 on Sunday. It was spotted by some locals and they informed the police, they said.

"The skeleton, believed to be of a male, was removed and legal proceedings initiated. An investigation has been launched and efforts are underway to establish the identity," a police spokesperson said.

Police said a heavy flow of water in the drains due to recent rains might have brought the skeleton to the spot and it got stuck in the bushes.

