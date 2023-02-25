Hundreds block highway in protest against Bhiwani murders

Hundreds of people descended on Nuh-Alwar highway in Firozpur Jhirka here on Friday demanding the arrest of killers of two Muslim men from Rajasthan.

The protesters accused Haryana Police of negligence in the matter.

The protest led to a massive jam on the highway for around an hour but at length, police managed to control the situation and got the road cleared.

Earlier, some social organisations headed by former minister Azad Mohammad also submitted a memorandum to the Sub Divisional Magistrate of Firozpur Jhirka through Naib Tehsildar and demanded the arrest of the accused and a judicial inquiry into the incident.

Mohammad alleged that the incident was not an isolated one.

"The car which was found registered in the name of Panchayat Department Haryana has been used in the heinous murder of Nasir and Junaid," alleged the former minister.

'Cow vigilantes' are raising hell in the name of cow protection in the Mewat area, a few Congress MLAs from the Mewat area had alleged on Wednesday while speaking in the state assembly.

Nasir and Junaid, both residents of Ghatmeeka village in the Bharatpur district of Rajasthan, were allegedly abducted by cow vigilantes on February 15 and their bodies were found in a charred car in Loharu in Haryana's Bhiwani the next day. Their families had named five men allegedly linked to the Bajrang Dal in their complaint to the police.

After handing over the memorandum, the protesters shouted slogans against Bajrang Dal and Gau Raksha Dal Task Force and went to Ambedkar Chowk and completely blocked Delhi-Nuh-Alwar Road.

"As soon as we got information our police force reached the spot and opened the blocked road after some time. We are monitoring the situation closely to avoid these types of incidents," said Varun Singla, Superintendent of Police, Nuh.