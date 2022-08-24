Hundreds of devotees join three-day Kailash Yatra

Hundreds of devotees join three-day Kailash Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir

The pilgrimage to Kailash Kund, depicting ancient Nag culture, was conducted in a restricted manner for the last two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic

PTI
PTI, Bhaderwah,
  • Aug 24 2022, 18:53 ist
  • updated: Aug 24 2022, 18:53 ist
devotees leaving on 3 day Holy Kailash Kund Yatra from Bhaderwah with Charri Mubarak as per ritual & Tradition,locals seen showering flowers on pilgrims. Credit: Twitter/@DistrictDoda

Hundreds of devotees on Wednesday joined the three-day annual Kailash Yatra in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir amid tight security arrangements, officials said.

The pilgrimage to the 14,700-feet-high Kailash Kund, depicting ancient Nag culture, was conducted in a restricted manner for the last two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The 'Charri Mubarak' (holy mace) was taken out from centuries-old Vasuki Nag Temple at Gatha around 8 am and was joined by another mace from Vasuki Nag Temple at Vasik Dhera in Bhaderwah town, marking the commencement of the yatra, the officials said.

They said former member of legislative council (MLC) Naresh Kumar Gupta and Veteran leader Mast Nath Yogi participated in the rituals connected with the ancient yatra at Vasik Dhera.

Also Read | Two pilgrims killed after being hit by boulder near Shiv Khori shrine in J&K’s Reasi

As a mark of respect towards other religions and to add symbolic gesture depicting the age-old communal harmony and mutual brotherhood, members of Muslim community turned up to see off the pilgrims at historic Seri Bazar.

"This is a message for everyone that we are united. God is one and why should we discriminate. We should live peacefully in our society," Mohd Ashraf Goni (70), a member of senior citizen council Bhaderwah, said.

Superintendent of Police, Bhaderwah, Aftab Alam Mir said strict security arrangements have been made for the peaceful conduct of the yatra.

"Three-tier security involving police, paramilitary and army has been put in place all along the 21-km-long treacherous route for the safety of the pilgrims," he said.

The Charri Mubarak would reach the high-altitude lake on Friday morning and the accompanying devotees would perform the traditional prayers and have a holy dip in the ice-cold water there.

According to the local belief, Kailash Kund was the original abode of lord Shiva, but he gave it to Vasuki Nag before moving to Manimahesh in the Bharmour area of Himachal Pradesh.

The pilgrimage, which commences on the 14th day after 'Shravan Purnima', is considered as one of the toughest, as pilgrims have to trek the steep Kailash mountain range to reach the holy Kund (lake) to take the blessings of serpent god, head priest Suresh Jogi said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

pilgrimage
Kailash
Jammu and Kashmir
India News

What's Brewing

Indian single malts on the rise

Indian single malts on the rise

Germany inaugurates world's first hydrogen train fleet

Germany inaugurates world's first hydrogen train fleet

17-mn-yr-old ape teeth could give insights on evolution

17-mn-yr-old ape teeth could give insights on evolution

How can I tell if I’m depressed or burned out?

How can I tell if I’m depressed or burned out?

Ukraine’s Independence Day is just another day of war

Ukraine’s Independence Day is just another day of war

Gentle dugongs functionally extinct in Chinese waters

Gentle dugongs functionally extinct in Chinese waters

After tooth extraction, all is well with Odum the bear

After tooth extraction, all is well with Odum the bear

Drought uncovers dinosaur tracks in US park

Drought uncovers dinosaur tracks in US park

The Ramayana Trail: A bridge between India & Sri Lanka

The Ramayana Trail: A bridge between India & Sri Lanka

 