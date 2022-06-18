Hundreds protest in Rajasthan against Agnipath

Hundreds of youths protested against the Agnipath scheme at various places in Rajasthan including Jaipur, Jodhpur and Jhunjhunu, and blocked the Jaipur-Delhi Highway in Alwar briefly.

The youths gathered at the highway in Behror and blocked it for nearly 15 minutes, police said.

They broke the windowpanes of a bus while being dispersed by the police.

Similar protests were held in Jhunjhunu where the youths tried to block a road and a railway track in Chidawa. However, police dispersed the gathering.

Protests were reported from Jodhpur and Jaipur as well.

The 'Agnipath' scheme for the recruitment of soldiers was announced by the Centre recently. Under the scheme, soldiers are proposed to be recruited for four years on contractual basis, and 75 per cent of them would retire after serving their term, while the rest would absorbed in the forces.

The retired soldiers will not get any pension or health benefits.