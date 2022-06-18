Hundreds protest in Rajasthan against Agnipath

Hundreds protest in Rajasthan against Agnipath

The youths gathered at the highway in Behror and blocked it for nearly 15 minutes, police said

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • Jun 18 2022, 18:06 ist
  • updated: Jun 18 2022, 18:20 ist
Similar protests were held in Jhunjhunu where the youths tried to block a road and a railway track in Chidawa. Credit: PTI Photo

Hundreds of youths protested against the Agnipath scheme at various places in Rajasthan including Jaipur, Jodhpur and Jhunjhunu, and blocked the Jaipur-Delhi Highway in Alwar briefly.

The youths gathered at the highway in Behror and blocked it for nearly 15 minutes, police said.

They broke the windowpanes of a bus while being dispersed by the police.

Also Read: Agnipath scheme will shatter our dreams, spoil our careers: Jharkhand army aspirants

Similar protests were held in Jhunjhunu where the youths tried to block a road and a railway track in Chidawa. However, police dispersed the gathering.

Protests were reported from Jodhpur and Jaipur as well.

The 'Agnipath' scheme for the recruitment of soldiers was announced by the Centre recently. Under the scheme, soldiers are proposed to be recruited for four years on contractual basis, and 75 per cent of them would retire after serving their term, while the rest would absorbed in the forces.

The retired soldiers will not get any pension or health benefits.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Agnipath
Rajasthan
India News
protest

What's Brewing

From Hindustani to Hip-hop

From Hindustani to Hip-hop

Why Agnipath's age relaxation may not solve the problem

Why Agnipath's age relaxation may not solve the problem

In Pics | Celebs who were diagnosed with rare diseases

In Pics | Celebs who were diagnosed with rare diseases

How mindfulness and dance can improve mental health

How mindfulness and dance can improve mental health

Chile's innovative approach to feeding kids

Chile's innovative approach to feeding kids

Charlie behind the camera

Charlie behind the camera

How to design the perfect aquarium

How to design the perfect aquarium

Art of chocolate sculpting

Art of chocolate sculpting

DH Toon | What about Agnipath left outs?

DH Toon | What about Agnipath left outs?

 