Hundreds protest in Rajasthan against Agnipath

Hundreds of youths protested against the Agnipath scheme at various places in Rajasthan including Jaipur, Jodhpur and Jhunjhunu, and blocked the Jaipur-Delhi Highway in Alwar briefly.
The youths gathered at the highway in Behror and blocked it for nearly 15 minutes, police said.
They broke the windowpanes of a bus while being dispersed by the police.
Also Read: Agnipath scheme will shatter our dreams, spoil our careers: Jharkhand army aspirants
Similar protests were held in Jhunjhunu where the youths tried to block a road and a railway track in Chidawa. However, police dispersed the gathering.
Protests were reported from Jodhpur and Jaipur as well.
The 'Agnipath' scheme for the recruitment of soldiers was announced by the Centre recently. Under the scheme, soldiers are proposed to be recruited for four years on contractual basis, and 75 per cent of them would retire after serving their term, while the rest would absorbed in the forces.
The retired soldiers will not get any pension or health benefits.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
From Hindustani to Hip-hop
Why Agnipath's age relaxation may not solve the problem
In Pics | Celebs who were diagnosed with rare diseases
How mindfulness and dance can improve mental health
Chile's innovative approach to feeding kids
Charlie behind the camera
How to design the perfect aquarium
Art of chocolate sculpting
DH Toon | What about Agnipath left outs?