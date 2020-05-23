Hungry, thirsty 'shramiks' on board special trains turn violent, ransack offices

Going without food and water amid soaring temperature, angry migrant workers on board the 'shramik special' trains, created ruckus on tracks, looted food packets and also ransacked offices at several railway stations in Uttar Pradesh.

According to the reports, hundreds of migrant workers blocked movement of trains by standing on the tracks near Deen Dayal Upadhyaya railway station in UP's Chandauli district after the Visakhapattanam-Chapra 'shramik special' train remained stuck in the railway yard for 10 hours on Friday.

''The workers complained that they had been without food and water for more than 48-hours.....they put sleepers on the tracks to block movement of trains from the other side,'' said a district official in Chandauli on Saturday.

In another incident, irate workers, travelling in Panvel-Jaunpur 'shramik special', broke the glass panes of the windows after their train was delayed by several hours and got stuck at Vyasnagar railway station near Varanasi on Saturday.

The passengers of Bengaluru-Darbhanga 'shramik special' train indulged in violence and ransacked the offices of the railway officials at Ajgain, Sonik and Unnao railway stations on Saturday in protest against failure of the officials to provide them food and water. ''We have been travelling for two days....there are children with us....we are without food and water,'' said a worker.

Hungry migrant workers, travelling by Ahmedabad-Sitamarhi 'shramik special', looted food packets and water bottles and fought with each other at Kanpur railway on Friday as the officials and the GRP looked on.

In another bizarre incident, a shramik special train bound for Gorakhpur from Vasai near Mumbai reached Rourkela in Odisha much to the shock and dismay of the passengers.