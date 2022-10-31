Hurriyat Conference chairman among 500 most influential Muslims globally

Hurriyat Conference head among 500 influential Muslims

Farooq has been under house arrest since August 4, 2005, when the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act was passed by Parliament

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • Oct 31 2022, 22:13 ist
  • updated: Oct 31 2022, 22:13 ist
Mirwaiz Umar Farooq. Credit: AFP Photo

Hurriyat Conference chairperson and Islamic scholar Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has figured in a list of the 500 most influential Muslims globally along with former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan and Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The annual list was brought out by the Jordan-based Royal Islamic Strategic Studies Centre (RISSC) in collaboration with Georgetown University and was published on Monday, the Hurriyat said in a statement.

King Salman of Saudi Arabia, Ayatollah Khamenei of Iran and King Abdullah of Jordan were also among those featured on the list, it said.

"He (Farooq) has been advocating dialogue with both India and Pakistan so that the aspirations of the Kashmiri people may be realised," the RISSC-Jordan has said about him, according to the statement.

Farooq has been under house arrest since August 4, 2005, when the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act was passed by Parliament.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq
