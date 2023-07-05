Husband booked for forcing wife to dress like pornstar in Delhi

Husband booked for forcing wife to dress like pornstar

In her complaint, the woman also accused her husband and his family of demanding dowry, and mentally and physically harassing her

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 05 2023, 13:24 ist
  • updated: Jul 05 2023, 13:25 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A man here has been booked for allegedly forcing his 30-year-old wife to watch porn and dress up like pornstars, police said on Wednesday.

The woman, a resident of East Rohtash Nagar, alleged that her husband is addicted to porn. The couple had got married in 2020, police said.

In her complaint, the woman also accused her husband and his family of demanding dowry, and mentally and physically harassing her, a senior police officer said.

"On Tuesday, a case was registered under sections 498 A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 377 (unnatural offence) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of Dowry Prohibition Act at Shahdara Police Station on the complaint of the woman," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Rohit Meena said.

Meena said the investigation is at an initial stage.

"Statements of witnesses are being recorded, digital and other evidence are being secured for further action in the case," he said.

