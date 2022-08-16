'Hybrid' phase replaces social media-driven militancy in Jammu and Kashmir

The social media-driven militancy seems to have come to an end in Kashmir as covert and more dangerous “hybrid” phase has replaced it.

From 2014-2019, local militancy was popularised by slain commander of Hizbul Mujahideen Burhan Wani, who made skilful use of social media. During that phase young gun wielding boys uploading photograph on social media was a signature style of announcing that they have joined the militant ranks.

Such militants would post pictures and videos playing cricket or taking arms training which went viral, making them household names in the Valley. But in the last two years, militancy has stayed in the shadows.

Last year, J&K police coined a new term “hybrid militants,” which means faceless ultras. According to J&K police chief Dilbagh Singh, in this type of faceless militancy, hybrid militants kill civilians, policemen and then go underground in a bid to give the impression that they have done nothing.

Most civilian and policemen killings this year bear the signature of “hybrid militancy” as the names of the accused don’t figure in police records of militants. ““Hybrid-terrorism is a well-planned strategic move of Pakistan where they want crime to be committed and criminal to go scot free,” Singh revealed last month.

In the new strategy adopted by militant handlers across the border, mostly young boys in teenage are recruited to carry out attacks against soft targets like off-duty policemen, migrant workers and political activists. Unlike so many militants before, these ‘hybrid militants’ have no brushes with the law in the past.

“These hybrid teenagers are usually under 18 and instead of the AK-47s used by earlier militants, they use small arms like pistols for the shootings. Even if teenage hybrid militant is caught after carrying out the killing, he gets released under the Juvenile Justice Act,” a senior police official said.

The maximum punishment for a heinous crime like murder under the Juvenile Justice Act is rehabilitation of the accused for three years in an observation home.

Quoting example of killing of Akash Mehra son of owner of the famous food outlet Krishna Dhaba in Srinagar last February, he said, “Two of the accused in the killing were juveniles and both are lodged at observation home in Srinagar after their arrest. Within a year or so, they have to be released as they will complete three years rehabilitation in the observation home,” the officer added.