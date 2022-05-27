Hyderpora encounter: Court directs J&K govt to exhume civilian’s body

The Jammu and Kashmir High Court on Friday ordered the exhumation of the body of Mohammad Amir Magray, one of the four persons killed in the uptown Hyderpora area of Srinagar in an encounter with security forces on November 15 last year.

A bench of Justice Sanjeev Kumar allowed a petition filed by Amir’s father - Mohammad Latief Magrey and directed the government to make appropriate arrangements for transportation of the body to his native village in Ramban for proper burial.

However, the Court left the government free to impose “any reasonable terms and conditions in respect of exhumation, transportation and burial.”

“In case the body is highly putrefied and is not in deliverable state or is likely to pose risk to public health and hygiene, the court ordered that Amir’s father and his close relatives shall be allowed to perform last rites as per their tradition and religious belief in the Wadder Payeen graveyard in Kupwara district itself,” the order read.

“In that situation, the State shall pay to the petitioner a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for deprivation of his right to have the dead body of his son and give him decent burial as per family traditions, religious obligations and faith which the deceased professed when he was alive,” the court judgment reads.

Petitioner Magray had met J&K Lieutenant Governor on December 7, 2021 to press for the demand to return the body and make the magisterial probe public.

The police had said that on the evening of November 15, four persons were killed, including a foreign militant – Bilal Bhai, in a joint operation by the police, Army and CRPF. Other than the civilian Altaf Bhat, the police described Dr. Mudasir Gul, a dentist, and Muhammad Amir Magarey as ‘militant associate’ and ‘hybrid’ militant.

The probe by a special investigation team (SIT) of Jammu and Kashmir police into a controversial encounter had revealed that the building owner was used as a human shield by Bilal Bhai while Amir was closely ‘associated’ with him. Bilal was killed in the operation while trying to flee.