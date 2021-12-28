Hyderpora killings: PAGD calls SIT probe a 'cover up'

Hyderpora killings: PAGD calls J&K police SIT probe a 'cover up'

A PAGD spokesperson said the alliance firmly believes that nothing short of a credible judicial probe will clear the doubts about the incident

Zulfikar Majid
Zulfikar Majid, DHNS, Srinagar,
  • Dec 28 2021, 21:03 ist
  • updated: Dec 28 2021, 21:08 ist
Family members of alleged OGW Mudasir Gul during their protest demanding Gul's body for last rites, in Srinagar. Credit: PTI file photo

The People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) on Tuesday termed the probe report of special investigation team (SIT) of the Jammu and Kashmir police in Hyderpora encounter as repetition of old story.

In a statement a PAGD spokesperson said the alliance firmly believes that nothing short of a credible judicial probe will clear the doubts about the incident. “Today’s press briefing of J&K police about last month’s Hyderpora tragic incident is only a repetition of an old story. It does not even slightly give any objective picture of this shocking incident,” he said.

J&K killings | Building owner used as human shield: SIT

“There is a strong public perception that the civilians killed in the incident were made human shields by the security forces and the latest statement of the police seems to be a concocted cover up story,” the statement said and added it will not suffice the legitimate concerns of the people at large and family of the slain victims.

The PAGD, an alliance of six mainstream political parties, was formed in October 2020 by Kashmir-centric leaders with the pledge towards restoration of the special status of J&K, which was revoked by the Centre on August 5, 2019.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Jammu and Kashmir
PAGD
India News
Encounter

Related videos

What's Brewing

Run, rebuild, repeat as floods eat away indigenous land

Run, rebuild, repeat as floods eat away indigenous land

Healthcare, vaccine supply at cyber attack risk: Report

Healthcare, vaccine supply at cyber attack risk: Report

Egypt 'digitally unwraps' mummy of famed pharaoh

Egypt 'digitally unwraps' mummy of famed pharaoh

Major climate change pledges by India in 2021

Major climate change pledges by India in 2021

Massive protest over delay in NEET-PG 2021 counselling

Massive protest over delay in NEET-PG 2021 counselling

Why do we feel so ‘blah’ after Christmas?

Why do we feel so ‘blah’ after Christmas?

DH Radio: A chat with Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu

DH Radio: A chat with Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu

 