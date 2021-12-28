Hyderpora killings: PAGD calls J&K police SIT probe a 'cover up'

The People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) on Tuesday termed the probe report of special investigation team (SIT) of the Jammu and Kashmir police in Hyderpora encounter as repetition of old story.

In a statement a PAGD spokesperson said the alliance firmly believes that nothing short of a credible judicial probe will clear the doubts about the incident. “Today’s press briefing of J&K police about last month’s Hyderpora tragic incident is only a repetition of an old story. It does not even slightly give any objective picture of this shocking incident,” he said.

J&K killings | Building owner used as human shield: SIT

“There is a strong public perception that the civilians killed in the incident were made human shields by the security forces and the latest statement of the police seems to be a concocted cover up story,” the statement said and added it will not suffice the legitimate concerns of the people at large and family of the slain victims.

The PAGD, an alliance of six mainstream political parties, was formed in October 2020 by Kashmir-centric leaders with the pledge towards restoration of the special status of J&K, which was revoked by the Centre on August 5, 2019.

