I-T searches Rajasthan minister's premises

I-T searches at premises belonging to Rajasthan minister Rajendra Yadav, his family

Income Tax Department sources said the searches are being conducted as part of a tax evasion investigation

PTI
PTI,
  • Sep 07 2022, 13:21 ist
  • updated: Sep 07 2022, 13:21 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Rajasthan minister Rajendra Yadav said the Income Tax Department on Wednesday conducted raids on multiple premises belonging to him and his family members.

Income Tax Department sources said the searches are being conducted as part of a tax evasion investigation.

The searches are being carried out in state capital Jaipur and some locations in Uttarakhand.

"The Income Tax Department is conducting raids at business premises and residence in Kotputli and Uttarakhand. Reasons are not known," the minister of state for home said. 

Yadav, a Congress MLA from Kotputli constituency, and his family members have business of packaging material and food products such as flour and pulses. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Rajasthan
Income Tax Department
Congress
India News

What's Brewing

In UK, PMs come and go, the chief mouser stays

In UK, PMs come and go, the chief mouser stays

Calls pour in at animal rescue centres across Bengaluru

Calls pour in at animal rescue centres across Bengaluru

NASA's Webb catches Tarantula Nebula

NASA's Webb catches Tarantula Nebula

In flood-hit Pakistan, rains damage archeological site

In flood-hit Pakistan, rains damage archeological site

DH Toon | An award for 'grandiose delusion'

DH Toon | An award for 'grandiose delusion'

 