I was made CM because I deserved it: Gehlot

Chief Minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot said that he was made the chief minister as every villager in Rajasthan wanted the same.

Without naming state Congress chief and his deputy Sachin Pilot, Gehlot said that he became the chief minister because he deserved it which is why Rahul Gandhi picked him for the post as villagers wanted only him there.

While addressing a press conference at Rajasthan Assemb after presenting the state Budget for financial year 2019-20, Gehlot said, " I deserved to become the chief minister. The sentiments were high among people in villages during the Assembly elections last year that. Respecting the public sentiments, Rahul Gandhi as the Congress president gave me the chancel."

His remark comes six months after he was sworn in as the chief minister after a bitter race with his deputy who was also eyeing the same post.

After the results were announced in December last year, the intense deliberations took place at Congress headquarter in New Delhi after which Gehlot was named as the chief minister and Pilot his deputy.

Gehlot said that delivering good, transparent and accountable governance was his government's priority.

The state budget proposed a Rs 1,000 crore fund for farmers' welfare apart from various schemes in irrigation, renewable energy and health sectors.

Gehlot set a target of Rs 16,000 crore crop loans from cooperative banks said that a 'Nandi Shala' will be built in each gram panchayat.

He announced Janta Clinics on the lines of Mohalla Clinics in Delhi.

He also announced that 104 types of new medicines will be included in the state government's free medicine scheme.