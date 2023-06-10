‘I was scared’: Woman wrestler on Brij Bhushan’s presence while recreating crime scene

The Delhi Police took a woman wrestler complainant to the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) office in New Delhi on Friday in a bid to recreate the harassment incident.

The complainant has since said she felt scared as the accused Brij Bhushan Singh was present on the same premises (MP bungalow at 21, Ashoka Road), in his bungalow, a report in The Indian Express said.

It was in the same office that the complainant had allegedly faced sexual harassment in 2019.

“When I asked the police, they said nobody was there. But when I came home, I learned that Brij Bhushan was there (at this home). Later, I saw that Brij Bhushan spoke to the media and said he was sleeping inside. I was very uncomfortable because he is an accused and there is an FIR against him. Just going to the spot and repeating what happened to the police was tough. After knowing he was there, I felt scared,” the publication quoted the complainant.

As many as five police personnel, including two women accompanied the complainant to the WFI office.

It can be noted that the house of the accused and the WFI are situated on the same premises at opposite ends. At the time of the complainant visiting the office, Bhushan was present at his office, but they did not meet. The wrestler narrated what she had faced to the police.

As per sources, the complainant was not happy that the police didn’t do enough to ensure that the media didn’t know about her visit to the WFI office.

The Delhi police, put out a tweet, giving a clarification on the issue.

महिला पहलवान के ब्रज भूषण सिंह के घर जाने वाली बात पर ग़लत खबरें चल रहीं है । कृपया अफ़वाहों पर ध्यान ना दें । दिल्ली पुलिस की तरफ़ से महिला पहलवान को भारतीय कुश्ती महासंघ कार्यालय तफ़तीश के विषय में ले जाया गया था । — DCP New Delhi (@DCPNewDelhi) June 9, 2023

Chargesheet by June 15

When he met agitating wrestlers, Union Sports minister Anurag Thakur, assured them that a chargesheet against Brij Bhushan would be filed by June 15. It is based on this assurance that the protesting wrestlers decided to suspend their protests for some time.

It might be recalled that the Delhi police have registered two FIRs, in which it is alleged that the accused demanded ‘sexual favours’ in lieu of professional assistance. The charges also include inappropriate touching, intimidation and even stalking.