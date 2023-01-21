Will fight till am alive: DCW chief on BJP's charge

I will fight till am alive: DCW chief on BJP's 'fake sting' charge

Several BJP leaders on Friday raised questions over Maliwal's molestation claims

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Jan 21 2023, 13:42 ist
  • updated: Jan 21 2023, 13:42 ist
Swati Maliwal. Credit: PTI Photo

Coming down heavily on the BJP which alleged that she had staged molestation to show Delhi police in a bad light, Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal on Saturday said she will keep fighting till she is alive.

Several BJP leaders on Friday raised questions over Maliwal's molestation claims, alleging that the person whom she accused of the crime is an AAP member and her "drama" was part of a conspiracy which has now been "exposed".

Also Read | Police recover CCTV footage in connection with DCW chief Maliwal dragging case

Taking to Twitter, Swati Maliwal posted: "Let me tell those who think that they will scare me by telling dirty lies about me. I have done many big things in this short life, with a shroud on my head. I was attacked many times, but did not stop. With every atrocity, the fire inside me grew stronger. No one can suppress my voice. I will keep fighting as long as I am alive!" said Maliwal in a tweet.

Delhi BJP Working President Virendra Sachdeva had said that again the "deceitful" face of the AAP has been "exposed" in front of the people of Delhi and they are shocked to see that Harish Chandra Suryavanshi who was accused of "eve-teasing" Swati Maliwal is actually a prominent activist of the AAP in Sangam Vihar.

Also Read | Kerala Women's Commission chairperson condemns attack against Swati Maliwal

The DCW chairperson had claimed that she was dragged by a car for 10-15 metres when she was reprimanding a drunk man who had stopped near her and asked her to sit in his car. When she went near the driver's side, he quickly rolled up window and her hand got stuck and she was dragged, Maliwal had claimed.

After her claim, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had tweeted, "What happened to the law and order situation in Delhi? The morale of the goons has increased so much that even the women's commission chairperson is not safe. Only this work has been given to LG Sahib by the Constitution. LG Sahib is requested to leave politics for a few days and focus on law and order. We will fully cooperate with him."

