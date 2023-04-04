IAF personnel dies after car plunges into gorge in J&K

IAF personnel dies after car plunges into gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban

A rescue operation was launched soon after the vehicle rolled down into the over 300-feet gorge

PTI
PTI, Banihal/Jammu,
  • Apr 04 2023, 14:28 ist
  • updated: Apr 04 2023, 14:28 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI File Photo

An Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel died after his car skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, officials said.

The accident took place at Maroog along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway when Sergeant, Directorate of Mechanical Transport (DMT) at Air Headquarters, Sarafraz Ahmad Bhat, was heading for Kashmir.

A rescue operation was launched soon after the vehicle rolled down into the over 300-feet gorge, the officials said, adding Bhat was found dead on the spot and his body was later retrieved by rescuers.

Bhat was a resident of south Kashmir's Kulgam district.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Jammu and Kashmir
Indian Air Force
Accident

Related videos

What's Brewing

Temple festival in TN's Erode sees devotees in droves

Temple festival in TN's Erode sees devotees in droves

Eco-anxiety: Climate change affects our mental health

Eco-anxiety: Climate change affects our mental health

New Indiana Jones film to premiere at Cannes Film Fest

New Indiana Jones film to premiere at Cannes Film Fest

Inside a classical kutchery

Inside a classical kutchery

Easter eggs: Their evolution from chicken to chocolate

Easter eggs: Their evolution from chicken to chocolate

Five things to know about NATO

Five things to know about NATO

 