IAF personnel shoots himself dead in Kanpur

A 29-year-old Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel allegedly shot himself dead with his service rifle while on duty in Chakeri area here, police said on Tuesday.
Corporal Vinil P Pathrob, who hailed from Kerala, was on duty at Mawaiyya post on Monday when he shot himself on the right temple, Chakeri Station House Officer (SHO) Ravi Srivastava said.
After hearing the gunshot, his colleagues rushed there and found the corporal dead, lying in a pool of blood, the SHO said.
The motive behind him taking the extreme step was not known immediately, Srivastava said.
The body was handed over to his unit for further formalities, police said.
Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
A yearning for human dignity amid Covid-19
Compare it to a Picasso: Pigeon sells for $1.9mn
The Lead: Musician Jai Matt on his release Yelelo
'The Crown': How to survive a royal weekend
What you need to know about US election, disinformation
Twitter names famed hacker 'Mudge' as head of security
Newton’s masterpiece has a surprisingly wide audience